19-member federal cabinet takes oath at President House

Premier summons first meeting of federal cabinet at 5pm today

ISLAMABAD, MAR 11 /DNA/ – After days of intense consultation among the ruling partners, President Asif Ali Zardari Monday administered oath to the 19-member federal cabinet comprising some new faces.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday recommended 19 names to the president to be inducted into the federal cabinet, according to a summary forwarded to the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Those who were recommended for the federal ministries, under clause 1 of the Article 92 of the Constitution, include PML-N lawmakers Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Rana Tanveer, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Jam Kamal Khan, Amir Muqam, Awais Leghari and Attaullah Tarar, while MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s Abdul Aleem Khan are also on the list.

Moreover, Senators Ishaq Dar and Musadik Malik have also been recommended to be appointed as federal ministers under clause 9 of Article 91 of the Constitution, as both will cease to be senators on March 12 (tomorrow) following the end of their Senate term.

The said clause authorises the prime minister to induct anyone into the federal cabinet who is not a member of parliament for a period of six months.

Three more names that have been recommended to be inducted as federal ministers — under clause 9 of Article 91 — include Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema and Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Meanwhile, Shaza Fatima is the only woman to be recommended for inclusion in the federal cabinet. She will take oath as a state minister under clause 1 of Article 92 of the Constitution, reads the summary.