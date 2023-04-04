Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Main Menu

18 years old boy was died of severe electric shock

| April 4, 2023

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (APRIL-02) 18 years old boy was died of severe electric shock the outskirts mohallaha news town in the jurisdiction of Attock police station on Tuesday.

Police and rescue officials said that 18 years old Ikram Safdar was busy in electrical work on the roof of his under construction house in Mohallah New Town when he received electric shock which resulted his instant death on the spot. Lateron,  Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Attock Police arrested a robber involved in snatching valuables

DNA ATTOCK (APRIL-04):- Attock Police on Tuesday arrested a robber involved in snatching valuables fromRead More

Motorway Police reunited  a missing student of Madrasa with his mother

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN ATTOCK (APRIL-04):  The mobile squad of Motorway Police on Tuesday reunited Read More

Comments are Closed