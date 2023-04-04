18 years old boy was died of severe electric shock
ATTOCK (APRIL-02) 18 years old boy was died of severe electric shock the outskirts mohallaha news town in the jurisdiction of Attock police station on Tuesday.
Police and rescue officials said that 18 years old Ikram Safdar was busy in electrical work on the roof of his under construction house in Mohallah New Town when he received electric shock which resulted his instant death on the spot. Lateron, Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.
