18 security personnel martyred, 12 terrorists killed in Kalat Operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, 1 FEB /DNA/ – On night 31 January/ 1 February, terrorists attempted to establish road blocks in general area Mangocher, Kalat District of Balochistan.

On behest of inimical and hostile forces, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians.

Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies were immediately mobilized, who successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent twelve terrorists to hell, ensuring security and protection of the local populace.

However, during the conduct of operations, eighteen brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

Ensuing sanitization operations are being conducted and the perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of this heinous and cowardly act, will be brought to justice.

Security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.