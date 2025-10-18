18 OCTOBER – DAY OF RESTORATION OF INDEPENDENCE

Today, Azerbaijan marks the 34th anniversary of the restoration of the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan restored its state independence in the late 20th century after the collapse of the USSR. On 18 October 1991, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted the Constitutional Act “On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

The Constitutional Act referred to the Declaration on the Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 28 May 1918 and the Declaration “On the Restoration of State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan” adopted by the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 30 August 1991, proclaiming the independent state of Azerbaijan as a legal successor of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Thus, according to the Constitutional Act “On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, the people of Azerbaijan restored their independence on 18 October 1991.

The Constitutional Act consisted of 6 chapters and 32 articles.

On 29 December 1991, the people of Azerbaijan voted for the country’s independence and sovereignty in a nationwide referendum.

The chaos and government crisis within the country, as well as Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, seriously damaged the independent state-building process at that time. Only in 1993, when National Leader Heydar Aliyev returned to power with the demand of the Azerbaijani people, did the country manage to take consistent steps to fulfill the ideas of national independence and restore the traditions of statehood and sovereignty.

The Contract of the Century, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and other internationally important projects are connected with the name of Heydar Aliyev. As a result of the great leader’s wise policy, high-speed socio-economic development was ensured in Azerbaijan, and it became a country with a strong position in international relations. The years under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan were the fateful stage when the nation took advantage of a rare historical opportunity and made its independence eternal and irreversible at the cost of great suffering.

In short, the National Leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a personality who created history and today he is being remembered by the people of Azerbaijan for his shining and great services to his nation.

Today, the political course defined by the National Leader is being successfully continued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. Under his leadership, the country won the 44-day Patriotic War. The territories were liberated from almost 30 year long Armenia’s occupation in 2020. President Ilham Aliyev fulfilled the dream of his father and the National Leader by liberating the lands of Azerbaijan from occupation.

On September 19-20, 2023, in order to put an end to the existence of illegal Armenian forces, as well as to restore full sovereignty over all its territories, Azerbaijan carried out counter-terrorism measures within 24 hours in the Karabakh region. Now the three-color national flag of Azerbaijan is waving in the liberated lands.

Immediately after the historic Victory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, large-scale restoration and reconstruction work, including key infrastructure projects, were launched in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, and thousands of people have returned to their native lands.

Today, the people of Azerbaijan celebrate this holiday in a completely different way, as a victorious nation that has restored its territorial integrity.

In conclusion, it should be underlined that Pakistan has been one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence throughout these years, demonstrating consistent and valuable support.