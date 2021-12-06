Sialkot incident will not harm friendly ties: SL

“Pakistan and Sri Lanka are friends and will remain friends,” says the Sri Lankan high commissioner

Ansar M Bhatti

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mohan Vijay Vikrama has assured that the Sialkot lynching will have no impact on the two countries’ amicable relations. “Pakistan and Sri Lanka are friends and will remain friends. I assure you that this incident will not affect our relations,” said the Sri Lankan high commissioner.

The Sri Lanka’s high commissioner praised the Pakistani government’s support and thanked the Pakistani people for their sympathies and condolences, stating that the incident was unfortunate.Lauding the steps taken by the government of Pakistan, Vikrama said that a large number of people have been arrested since Friday, when the incident took place in Sialkot.

“I am sure that the government of Pakistan will take steps to ensure that the family of Priyanta Deyawanda Kumar gets justice. This is a murder. The Sri Lankan government is sure that it [the incident] has nothing to do with Pakistan and Sri Lanka. We have seen that Pakistan has taken immediate action, ” he added.

“We don’t need to claim we’re friends; Pakistan and Sri Lanka have social, defence, and commerce ties, and this incident will not impact the existing relationship,” he said. He said that the remains of a 48-year old Sri Lankan citizen had been sent to Colombo.