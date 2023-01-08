17 years old mentally retarded boy drowned in a deserted well
ATTOCK (JAN-08) /DNA/ – A 17 years old mentally retarded boy drowned in a deserted well after fond missing from his house at the outskirts village Pindwal of Attock here on Sunday. Police said, Mr. Mohammad Rasheed reported to the local police that his son Mohammad Faizan disappeared from the locality being a mentally disabled who was searched but his whereabouts could not be clued despite hectic efforts of his relatives. Meanwhile, it was learnt that he was going towards a well near DhokMiskeen. On information, the rescuers of 1122 also reached the spot to rescue the victim but he could not be purged from the deep well full of mud till fling of this story.
Related News
ILSA to create more than a 1000+ jobs in Pakistan
DNA ISLAMABAD, JAN 8: Prince Fahad Bin Mansour Al Saud Co Founder Partner at ILSARead More
Pakistan to unveil post-disaster framework plan at international conference on Jan 9
ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (DNA): Pakistan would place a comprehensive post-disaster framework plan for recovery, rehabilitationRead More
Comments are Closed