Sunday, January 8, 2023
17 years old mentally retarded boy drowned in a deserted well

| January 8, 2023

ATTOCK (JAN-08) /DNA/ –  A 17 years old mentally retarded boy drowned in a deserted well after fond missing from his house at the outskirts village Pindwal of Attock here on Sunday. Police said, Mr. Mohammad Rasheed reported to the local police that his son Mohammad Faizan disappeared from the locality being a mentally disabled who was searched but his whereabouts could not be clued despite hectic efforts of his relatives. Meanwhile, it was learnt that he was going towards a well near DhokMiskeen. On information, the rescuers of 1122 also reached the spot to rescue the victim but he could not be purged from the deep well full of mud till fling of this story.

