16 terrorists killed, five soldiers martyred as security forces foil Bannu attack

RAWALPINDI, MAR 5: Security forces successfully thwarted a cowardly terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing all 16 militants who attempted to intrude into the facility on March 4, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

“In this intense exchange of fire, five brave soldiers, after putting up a heroic resistance, embraced martyrdom in the line of duty,” the military’s media wing added.

However, in the exchange of fire, five soldiers were also martyred while putting up a heroic resistance, the military’s media wing said.

As many as thirteen civilians were also martyred and 32 others were injured as a result of destruction caused by suicide blasts during the clash.

“On 4 March 2025, a cowardly terrorist attack was attempted on Bannu Cantonment by Khwarij elements. The assailants sought to breach the cantonment’s security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Pakistan’s security forces,” the ISPR said.

It said that the attackers, in their desperation, rammed two explosive-laden vehicles into the perimeter wall.

However, the valiant troops engaged the intruders with precision, eliminating all sixteen terrorists, including four suicide bombers in a display of unwavering courage and professional excellence.

The military’s media wing said that multiple suicide blasts resulted in the partial collapse of the perimeter wall, causing damage to the adjacent infrastructure.

Tragically, a mosque and a civilian residential building in close proximity also suffered severe destruction, leading to the martyrdom of thirteen civilians and injuries to thirty-two others, it added.

The ISPR further stated that the physical involvement of Afghan nationals in this heinous act was unequivocally confirmed in intelligence reports, with evidence also pointing to the fact that the attack was orchestrated and directed by Khwarij ring leaders operating from Afghanistan.

It said that Pakistan expected the interim Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Pakistan reserves the right to take necessary measures in response to these threats emanating from across the border.

“The security forces of Pakistan remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms. The sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs,” the military’s media wing concluded.

PM lauds security forces

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for their successful operation against “Fitna-tul-Khawarij” at the Bannu Cantonment, commending their bravery and dedication.

He paid tribute to the five soldiers who embraced martyrdom in the operation, offering prayers for their elevated ranks in the afterlife and extending heartfelt condolences to their families.

The premier also praised the forces for eliminating all 16 terrorists, acknowledging their swift action in thwarting the enemy’s malicious intentions. He emphasised that the courageous soldiers had prevented a major national loss, ensuring the safety of the country.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve against terrorism, PM Shehbaz stated that the armed forces stand as an unyielding shield against terror, with the entire nation standing in solidarity with them. He reiterated the commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms for a peaceful and secure Pakistan.

The attack comes days after a suicide bomber killed six people at a religious school in Pakistan, attended by key Taliban leaders in the same province. Similar attacks have increased in Pakistan since the Taliban authorities returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

Islamabad has time again urged Kabul to not allow its territory to be used by terrorist groups to carry out attacks against Pakistan — vehemently denied by the Afghan Taliban-led administration.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the fence.

The diplomatic effort is coupled with ongoing kinetic action against terrorists by security forces who continue to engage in operations, eliminating a number of militants and thwarting multiple infiltration attempts.

However, the issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.

Islamabad’s reservations have also been confirmed by a report submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team which has revealed a nexus between Kabul and the TTP with the forming providing logistical, operational and financial support to the latter.