16 soldiers martyred, 8 militants killed in South Waziristan attack

Rawalpindi, 21 Dec /DNA/ – On night 20-21 December 2024, a group of Khwarij attempted to attack a Security Forces Check Post in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District.

The attempt was effectively thwarted by own troops and in ensuing fire exchange, eight khwarij were sent to hell. However, during intense fire exchange, Sixteen brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.