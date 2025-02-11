16 Pakistanis confirmed dead in Libya boat tragedy

ISLAMABAD, 11 Feb: /DNA/ – Following the news of capsizing of a boat off the coast of Libya, a team from the Embassy of Pakistan in Tripoli visited Zawiya city and after meeting the local officials and the Zawiya hospital they have gathered the following information: According to unconfirmed reports there were 63 Pakistanis on the boat and so far 16 dead bodies have been recovered and their Pakistani nationalities established on the basis of their passports.

There are 37 survivors including 1 in hospital and 33 in police custody. Reportedly, around 10 Pakistanis are missing in the accident. Three of the survivors are in Tripoli and being looked after by the Embassy.

The list containing details of the dead bodies so far identified as Pakistani nationals based on their Pakistani passports is attached below.

The Embassy in Tripoli is in the process of gathering further information and maintaining contact with the local authorities.