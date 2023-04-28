16 outlaws held; drugs and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): Islamabad capital police apprehended 16 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Simon Jan and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Secretariat police team arrested Majid and recovered 310 grams of heroin from his possession.

Likewise, the Golra police team arrested two accused namely Javed and Hakim involved in drug peddling activities and recovered 1144 gram of heroin from their possession. Another accused namely Abbas was also held for selling petroleum products illegally.

Similarly, the Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Bilal and Zohaib and recovered one 9mm and one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from their possession respectively.

Khanna police team arrested Yasir and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Koral police team arrested an accused namely Bilal Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Kirpa police team arrested Fayaz and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Loi Bher police team also recovered one 30-bore pistol from an accused Amaar Yasir.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is in process.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari has directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on regular basis, he maintained.