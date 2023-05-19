15 years old student dies by suicide 

DNA

ATTOCK (MAY-19) A 15 years old frustrated student of Muslim school committed suicide after bouncing in a water pond over facing complication in his study here at the outskirts Dhok Atta of police station Pindigheb on Friday.

Police said, 15 old Mohammad Tabish left for his study in the morning and jumped in the nearest pond who was retrieved by the local divers and shifted onward to the tehsil headquarters hospital Pindigheb but he could not survive despite hectic efforts of the doctors.

Later on, his dead body was handed over to his real heirs after completing his medico legal formalities.