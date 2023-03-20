15 years old student crushed to death by train

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (MARCH-20): 15 years student on Monday was crushed to death by train while crossing through the railway line near New Town of Attock Railway Station. Police said, 15 years old Abdul Rafah son of Jahangir Khan coming from school was crossing the railway line near New Town of Attock Railway Station when an train ran over him causing his instant death.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the dead body to Asfandyar District Headquarter Hospital Attock where his dead body was handed over to its real heirs after completing other legal formalities. Later on, he was laid to rest in the local graveyard amid the tears of his bereaved parents and other people who recited his funeral prayers held in the evening of Monday.