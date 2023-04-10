15 year old boy dies

DNA

ATTOCK (APRIL-10): 15 years old lost his breath while he was diving to take bath in the deep water of irrigation dam here at the outskirts village Nowshera Pathan colony of Police Station Pindigheb on Monday. Police said the victim Muslim Khan son of Bakhtiar Ahmed was taking bath in the over flow water of irrigation dam when he lost his control and died. On getting information, rescue team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot to rescue the dead from the water and shifted onward to the tehsil headquarters hospital Pindigheb. Later on, the dead body was handed over to its real heirs after completion all legal formalities.