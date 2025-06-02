15 Sri Lankan students complete their studies under Allama Iqbal Scholarships Program

ISLAMABAD, JUN 2 (APP/DNA):A cohort of 15 Sri Lankan students successfully completed their studies under the esteemed Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship Program for Sri Lankan Students, administered by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

According to the official details from HEC, the graduates received their degrees during the convocation held by their institute, the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology.

During their time in Pakistan, these students not only excelled academically but also contributed to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cultural exchange between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship Program continues to serve as a vital platform for fostering regional collaboration and cultivating future leaders from partner nations.