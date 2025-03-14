15 March: Youm-e-Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat (P.B.U.H)

By Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

March 15 holds special significance in terms of the dignity and respect of Islam, as the government of Pakistan has also decided to observe it as the World Day Against Islamophobia, aligning it with Youm-e-Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH). This initiative reflects the collective responsibility of the state and society to uphold the dignity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), an obligation deeply enshrined in Islamic teachings.

The date was chosen in connection with the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, an international observance designated by the United Nations in 2022 to counter the rising tide of Islamophobia. The date marks the anniversary of the tragic Christchurch Mosque attacks in New Zealand on March 15, 2019, where 51 Muslim worshippers were martyredduring Friday prayer. On March 15, 2022, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution introduced by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram, on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), officially proclaiming March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. This global recognition underscores the growing need to protect Muslim communities from hate speech, discrimination, and attacks on their religious beliefs, particularly blasphemous acts against the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Holy Quran repeatedly emphasizes the supreme status of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and commands believers to show him the highest respect. Allah says in the Quran: “Indeed, We have sent you (O Muhammad) as a witness, as a bearer of glad tidings, and as a warner. So that you (O people) may believe in Allah and His Messenger, and that you may assist and honor him, and glorify Allah morning and evening.” (Surah Al-Fath 48:8-9). This verse establishes the fundamental duty of every Muslim to hold the Prophet (PBUH) in the highest esteem. Another verse states: “O you who have believed, do not raise your voices above the voice of the Prophet or be loud to him in speech as you are loud to one another, lest your deeds become worthless while you perceive not.” (Surah Al-Hujurat 49:2). These commandments highlight that any form of disrespect towards the Prophet (PBUH) is unacceptable in Islam.

The Hadith literature further reinforces the duty of Muslims to protect and honor the dignity of the Prophet (PBUH). The Prophet himself said: “None of you will have complete faith until I am dearer to him than his father, his child, and all of mankind.” (Sahih Bukhari, Hadith 15). This profound statement reflects that true faith is intertwined with absolute love and respect for the Prophet (PBUH). Another Hadith states: “Whoever harms the Messenger of Allah (PBUH), Allah will curse him in this world and the Hereafter, and He has prepared for him a humiliating punishment.” (Sahih Bukhari). These teachings make it clear that disrespecting the Prophet (PBUH) is a grave sin that incurs divine punishment.

Throughout Islamic history, the Companions and the Rightly Guided Caliphs demonstrated unparalleled reverence for the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Their actions serve as an enduring example of how Muslims should respond to any offense against the Prophet’s honor. During the caliphate of Hazrat Abu Bakr Siddiq (RA), he firmly declared that protecting the dignity of the Prophet (PBUH) was a sacred duty. He famously said, “May my parents be sacrificed for you, O Messenger of Allah! We will protect your honor at any cost.” His devotion set a precedent for all believers.

Similarly, Hazrat Umar ibn Khattab (RA) was known for his fierce defense of the Prophet’s (PBUH) honor. Once, a man was caught making derogatory remarks about the Prophet (PBUH). Hazrat Umar (RA) immediately declared such an act intolerable, emphasizing that no Muslim could remain silent in the face of blasphemy. His deep sense of responsibility towards preserving the Prophet’s (PBUH) dignity made him a model of unwavering faith and action.

Hazrat Usman ibn Affan (RA) and Hazrat Ali ibn Abi Talib (RA) also upheld the sanctity of the Prophet (PBUH) with great devotion. Hazrat Ali (RA) famously said, “The Prophet (PBUH) is dearer to us than our own lives. Any insult towards him is an insult to our very existence.” Such statements reflect the immense reverence that the Companions and the Caliphs held for the Prophet (PBUH), and they serve as a reminder for all Muslims to uphold this legacy.

The love and respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) among Muslims are unparalleled. From the time of the Companions to the present day, Muslims across the world have always regarded the honor of the Prophet (PBUH) as sacred. History bears witness that whenever blasphemous acts were committed, the Muslim Ummah united in defense of the Prophet’s (PBUH) dignity. In contemporary times, incidents of blasphemy have been met with strong condemnation from the Muslim world, reinforcing the message that such actions will never be tolerated.

The observance of Youm-e-Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) is a significant step towards reaffirming the commitment of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah to protecting the dignity of the Prophet (PBUH). The government’s initiative to conduct awareness campaigns will help educate the masses about the religious, moral, and legal aspects of safeguarding the Prophet’s (PBUH) honor. This effort is not just about responding to blasphemous content but also about strengthening faith, unity, and responsibility among Muslims.

It is the duty of every Muslim to not only love and respect the Prophet (PBUH) but also to ensure that his honor remains protected at all costs. However, this responsibility must be carried out with wisdom, patience, and adherence to the principles of justice as taught by the Prophet (PBUH) himself. The best way to honor him is to embody his teachings, promote his message of peace and justice, and counter any blasphemous narratives with knowledge, faith, and lawful action.

The observance of this day serves as a reminder that the love of the Prophet (PBUH) is an inseparable part of a Muslim’s faith. As Pakistan takes the lead in reinforcing this commitment, it sends a strong message to the world that the dignity of the Prophet (PBUH) is beyond compromise. It is a call for unity, awareness, and action—so that every generation understands and upholds the sacred responsibility of protecting the honor of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).