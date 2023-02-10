Friday, February 10, 2023
14th round of Pakistan-France political consultations held in Paris

| February 10, 2023

PARIS, FEB 10: /DNA/ – 14th round of Pakistan – France Political Consultations held in Paris today led by FS Dr. Asad Majeed Khan & SG Anne-Marie Descôtes – Discussed entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional & international issues.

FS Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and SG  Anne-Marie Descôtes signed Pakistan-France Roadmap for Bilateral Cooperation – agree to strenghten partnership in political, economic, development, defence, security, education, culture, multilateral & other domains.=DNA

