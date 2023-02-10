14th round of Pakistan-France political consultations held in Paris
PARIS, FEB 10: /DNA/ – 14th round of Pakistan – France Political Consultations held in Paris today led by FS Dr. Asad Majeed Khan & SG Anne-Marie Descôtes – Discussed entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional & international issues.
FS Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and SG Anne-Marie Descôtes signed Pakistan-France Roadmap for Bilateral Cooperation – agree to strenghten partnership in political, economic, development, defence, security, education, culture, multilateral & other domains.=DNA
« Marriyum expresses grief over demise of renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad (Previous News)
Related News
LHC orders ECP to ensure elections in Punjab in 90 days
Lahore High Court says after dissolution of assembly the Election Commission is bound to holdRead More
Gen Bajwa concedes he was behind ‘regime change’: Imran Khan
DNA ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday said thatRead More
Comments are Closed