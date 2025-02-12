14th CJCSC Open Golf Championship begins

AFZAL JAVED / DNA

ISLAMABAD: The 14th edition of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Open Golf Championship kicked off on Wednesday at Margalla Greens Golf Club in Islamabad. The event is being held under the auspices of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), Joint Staff Headquarters.



Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, the Vice Chief of Naval Staff, inaugurated the championship in which a total of 435 golfers from across the country will compete in seven categories including professionals , amateurs, senior professionals, junior professionals, amateurs, senior ladies, and juniors.

Rear Admiral Azhar Mehmood, President of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) along with Colonel Ghulam Shabbir Anjum, Secretary SSCB along with other dignitaries shared details of the championship and mentioned that the closing of the championship will be held on February 18.

Rear Admiral Azhar Mehmood emphasized that such events help highlight Pakistan’s positive image and also highlighted the role of Armed Forces in the promotion of sports in Pakistan. The championship will see participation from top-ranked professional golfers from around the country.

The event has become a platform for fostering healthy competition, providing a unique opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s positive image to the world, while also promoting healthy activity within society. The Opening Ceremony was attended by civil and military dignitaries, sponsors, golf players, and media representatives.