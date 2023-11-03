14 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

Six killed in blast targeting police van in DI Khan

Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: At least 14 soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked two vehicles carrying security forces in Gwadar, the military’s media wing said Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that the unfortunate incident occurred when the security convoy was moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar district.

The military’s wing added that a sanitisation operation was being carried out in the area and perpetrators of “this heinous act will be hunted down [and] brought to justice”.

The ISPR mentioned that the security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of “our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.

The nation of 240 million has faced a surge in terrorism in recent months, with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant outfits intensifying their actions against security forces.

In response, the state has also launched operations to curb terrorism.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir last week said that the armed forces and its security and intelligence setups have fought the menace of terrorism in an exemplary manner despite sustained and varied support of inimical forces.

“Success will be ours InshAllah with the continued support of the people of Pakistan,” COAS Munir said.

Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), in a report released in October, noted that the security forces lost at least 386 personnel in the first nine months of 2023, marking an eight-year high.

In the third quarter of 2023, some 445 people lost their lives and 440 suffered injuries from as many as 190 terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for nearly 94% of all fatalities and 89% of attacks (including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations) recorded during this period.

Separately, At least six people were killed and 20 were injured after a blast targeting a police van was reported from Dera Ismail Khan, said Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Firdous Jamal Shah on Friday

According to law enforcement officials, gunshots were also heard after the explosion.

The blast took place in Tank Adda in the city near a police van, injuring 22 people who are being shifted to a nearby hospital. Some of the injured are in critical condition.

The minister also shared that among the 22 included two policemen and said was saddened by the news.

“Those elements involved in the explosion and terrorism will be brought to justice,” assured the minister.

Last month, two blasts occurred in KP and Balochistan, killing scores of people on the day of Eid Miladun Nabi — the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The blast in KP’s Hangu, which took place during the Friday sermon, killed five and injured 12 people.

Hangu District Police Officer Nisar Ahmed said two suicide bombers were involved in the attack — one targeted the gate of the police station, and the other blew himself up inside the mosque.

Moreover, two policemen were also injured during the firing, officials of the law enforcement agency said, adding that the other militant blew himself up inside the mosque.

Earlier in the day, a suicide blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district killed at least 35 people including a police officer while injuring over 45.

For the past year now, Pakistan has been gripped by a spate of terror attacks, with Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly being under the radar of militants targeting security forces and civilians to deteriorate peace.

Security forces, however, continue to conduct operations against terrorists to eliminate terrorism from the country in its resolve to strengthen the sacrifices of its soldiers.

A report compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) stated a sharp increase recorded in militant attacks across the country in August with 99 terror incidents reported.

This, according to the report, was the highest number recorded in any single month since November 2014. These attacks have resulted in 112 deaths and 87 injuries, mostly targeting security forces personnel and civilians.