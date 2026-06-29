14 prisoners escape from prison

DNA

RAWALPINDI: As many as 14 under-trial prisoners escaped from a prisoner van on Monday while being transported from Kahuta to Adiala jail after overpowering security guards, prompting police to launch a search operation, a statement said.

“Following reports of prisoners escaping from a prison van in the Sihala area of Rawalpindi, CPO Hamdani took notice of the incident and directed senior officers to immediately reach the scene, submit a report, and launch an operation,” said a statement by a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

However, the police spokesperson added that four of the escaped prisoners had been re-arrested during an operation, while police teams were continuing search operations to apprehend the remaining escapees.

“The escaped individuals are accused in cases currently under trial,” the spokesperson said.

The statement added that the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Sihala police station in Islamabad district, and coordination with the relevant police authorities was ongoing.

According to the initial investigation, a violent altercation broke out among the prisoners inside the van, following which the incident took place.