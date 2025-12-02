136 cadets graduate as PAF chief highlights modern training shift

ISLAMABAD, DEC 2 /DNA/ – The Graduation Ceremony of the 151st GD(P), 97th Engg, 108th AD, 10th Nav (Alpha), 28th A& SD, 11th Log, 134th Combat Support, and 98th EC (RSAF) Courses was held today at PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

Upon his arrival, Chief of the Air Staff was received by Air Vice Marshal Shahryar Khan, Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy Asghar Khan. Addressing the parade, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu congratulated the graduating cadets and their families, appreciating the high standards upheld by the Academy. He lauded the achievements of distinction holders and recipients of the Swords of Honour, offering special compliments to the Royal Saudi Air Force cadets on their successful completion of training. He highlighted the participation of Saudi cadets as a reflection of the strong and enduring friendship between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Chief Guest in his address urged the young officers to honor their legacy and defend Pakistan’s skies with courage and professionalism. Highlighting the paradigm shift in PAF training, the Air Chief underscored the integration of future-focused technologies, leadership development, character building, intellectual enrichment, mental resilience and physical robustness to prepare cadets for the complex challenges of modern warfare. Referring to recent regional developments, he recalled attempts to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty during the conflict in May, praising the unity of the nation and the professionalism of the Armed Forces. He further said that the victory also reflects great credit on the firm resolve of our national leadership, as well as on the well-executed tri-service synergy, aggressive decision-making, full support and the pivotal leadership role of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. He noted that Pakistan Air Force achieved overwhelming aerial dominance through the effective employment of Space, Cyber, Electronic Warfare, UAVs, Long-Range Vectors and Loitering Munitions. State-of-the-art enemy aircraft including multiple Rafales, SU-30MKI, Mirage-2000, Mig-29, and advanced unmanned aerial systems were neutralized in one of the most intense and prolonged BVR versus BVR engagements in modern history.

Reiterating PAF’s legacy of excellence, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu stated that Pakistan Air Force remains Second to None and stands as a symbol of national pride. He reaffirmed that PAF’s modern capabilities and operational readiness continue to fortify Pakistan’s strategic posture while strengthening defence cooperation with regional partners. He assured that PAF will continue to safeguard the nation’s airspace with vigilance, resolve and unwavering dedication. While reiterating the significance of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park, Chief of the Air Staff emphasized that NASTP is poised to become one of the world’s premier Aerospace, Cyber and IT clusters, transforming Pakistan’s national landscape through cutting-edge design, research, and innovation in emerging and disruptive technologies.The Chief Guest concluded by stating that PAF’s professionalism is proven through operational achievements, not narratives or propaganda. While Pakistan remains committed to peace and friendly relations with all nations, any challenge to its sovereignty will be met with an even stronger and more resolute response.

A total of 136 Aviation Cadets, 10 Gentleman Cadets and 20 Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets graduated on the occasion. The trophy for Overall Best Performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Wing Under Officer Muhammad Ali Arif, whereas, Chief of the Air Staff Best Pilot Trophy for outstanding performance in Flying Training was received by Aviation Cadet Wing Under Officer Muhammad Arhamullah. Chief of Air Staff Trophy for Best Performance in Engineering Discipline was awarded to Gentleman Cadet Ali Ahmad Mustafa while Chief of Air Staff Trophy for Best Performance in Air Defence Course was won by Aviation Cadet Murtaza Ali. The Trophy for Overall Best Performance in the Admin & Special Duties Course was clinched by Aviation Cadet Yahya Nayyar, whereas, Trophy for Overall Best Performance in Logistics Course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Hunain Sarwar. Trophy for Overall Best Performance in Combat Support Course was received by Aviation Cadet Talha Ishaque. Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering was awarded to Aviation Cadet Wing Under Officer Muhammad Ali Arif while the Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance in College of Flying Training was received by Aviation Cadet Academy Under Officer Muhammad Saad Shahzad. Trophy for Overall Best Performance in Allied Course was awarded to Royal Saudi Air Force Cadet Muhammad Khalid Jalfan. The ceremony concluded with a spectacular aerial display by an impressive formation flypast of F-16, JF-17 and J-10C aircraft, showcasing precision, skill and operational mastery. The Graduation Parade was attended by senior military and civil dignitaries, along with proud parents of the graduating cadets.