13 Taliban fighters killed as security forces thwart border aggression

ISLAMABAD, SEP 25: At least 13 Afghan Taliban personnel were killed after Pakistan’s security forces thwarted an attempted aggression in the Gulistan sector along the Pak-Afghan border during the night of September 24-25, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirmed on Friday.

In a post on X, the ministry also rejected as fake and fabricated Afghanistan’s claim that a Pakistani post near Spin Boldak had been destroyed and that Afghan forces suffered no casualties.

“As per actual facts, an attempted Afghan aggression in the Gulistan sector was thwarted on night 24/ 25 September and during the process and subsequent heavy punishment inflicted on opposing Taliban posts, at least 13 Afghan Taliban personnel were killed and several injured,” it added.

The development follows Pakistan’s military response to a series of attempted drone incursions from Afghanistan earlier this week. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that Pakistan carried out precision air and drone strikes at 10 locations in Afghanistan in response to the attacks.

The ministry also released visuals of the incident, saying they provided evidence of the border engagement and subsequent action against the Afghan Taliban.

“The fabricated Afghan Ministry’s attempt is no surprise since the Taliban are habitual liars having no moral and reputational standing,” said the ministry.

Earlier, security sources said Pakistani forces had intercepted and shot down eight drones that entered the country’s airspace from Afghanistan. Four were downed in areas near the Torkham border, while four others were brought down in mountainous areas around Kohat.

Thirty-three India-backed terrorists killed in Balochistan

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that 33 Indian-sponsored terrorists have been killed in different areas of Balochistan since September 21.

According to the military’s media wing, this was a sequel to a comprehensive counter-terrorism operation by security forces against Indian-backed Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan in the province.

On September 24, in continuation of “Operation Shaban”, the security forces busted additional terrorist hideouts, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian sponsored Khwarij were killed making a total of 22 khwarij killed so far.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists’ locations. Clearance operation will continue till complete neutralisation of threat from the area, said the ISPR.

In another engagement on September 25 2026, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Nushki district, read the statement.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged terrorists hideout and after an intense fire exchange, 11 terrorist were sent to hell,” it added

The military’s media wing vowed that relentless counter terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” by the security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used by militant organisations to carry out attacks inside Pakistan. Pakistan maintains that the Afghan Taliban authorities have failed to take effective action against groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians, a position Kabul has disputed.

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in February 2026, months after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in October 2025 following clashes along several border points.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, Islamabad and Kabul have yet to resolve their differences, with the issue of militant groups operating from Afghan soil remaining a major point of contention between the two sides.