13-member Italian delegation meets CM Naqvi
LAHORE, Feb 05 (DNA): A 13-member delegation of Italy’s Organisation of
Development Cooperation, led by its Director Mr Luca Maestripieri, met
with Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore on Sunday.
The discussion was held on collaboration between Pakistan and Italy in
the vocational training and the agriculture sector.
Italian assistance for the elimination of smog from Lahore also came
under discussion at the meeting.
Similarly, both sides discussed cooperation for the renewal of GSP+
status.
Speaking on occasion, CM Naqvi said that Pakistan would welcome Italian
assistance for the elimination of smog from Lahore.
The chief minister further said that the country was indebted to Italy
for giving it access to the European markets. “We will welcome Italy’s
support for improvement in agriculture and other sectors,” he said,
adding, “The training of Toyota instructors in Italy will bring
vocational education in Punjab in harmony with the modern requirements.”
The Italian delegation head, on the occasion, said they were pleased to
visit Lahore. “The culture and hospitality of the city’s people are
impressive,” he said.
