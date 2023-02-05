13-member Italian delegation meets CM Naqvi

LAHORE, Feb 05 (DNA): A 13-member delegation of Italy’s Organisation of

Development Cooperation, led by its Director Mr Luca Maestripieri, met

with Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore on Sunday.

The discussion was held on collaboration between Pakistan and Italy in

the vocational training and the agriculture sector.

Italian assistance for the elimination of smog from Lahore also came

under discussion at the meeting.

Similarly, both sides discussed cooperation for the renewal of GSP+

status.

Speaking on occasion, CM Naqvi said that Pakistan would welcome Italian

assistance for the elimination of smog from Lahore.

The chief minister further said that the country was indebted to Italy

for giving it access to the European markets. “We will welcome Italy’s

support for improvement in agriculture and other sectors,” he said,

adding, “The training of Toyota instructors in Italy will bring

vocational education in Punjab in harmony with the modern requirements.”

The Italian delegation head, on the occasion, said they were pleased to

visit Lahore. “The culture and hospitality of the city’s people are

impressive,” he said.