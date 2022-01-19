Wednesday, January 19, 2022
12th Virtual Khuli Katchehry held at Pak High Commission in London

| January 19, 2022

ISLAMABAD, JAN 19 /DNA/ – High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan held 12th virtual ‘Khuli Katchehry’ with the British Pakistani community on 18 January 2022. It was attended by a large number of diaspora members.


The High Commissioner redressed issues pertaining to NICOPs, POCs, Passports and property matters in Pakistan. He also assured the community members that their complaints would be taken up with the concerned authorities in Pakistan.


As per directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the High Commissioner holds the Virtual Khuli Katchehry every month.

