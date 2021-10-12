127 PhD Scholars Win HEC’s Research Fellowship Abroad

Islamabad, Oct 12 /DNA/ – As many as 127 PhD scholars enrolled in different PhD programmes in Pakistani higher education institutions have won six-month research fellowship abroad under the International Research Support Initiative Programme (IRSIP), a programme launched by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan in 2005.

In this connection, HEC organized on Tuesday a pre-departure orientation session and scholarship award ceremony for scholars selected under the programme. Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail was chief guest of the ceremony, which was attended by Adviser HEC Mr. Awais Ahmed, Director General (HRD) HEC Mrs. Aayesha Ikram and Dr. Salma Malik, a faculty member of the Department of Defense and Strategic Studies, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad along with fellowship recipients and their parents.

Under IRSIP, HEC offers a six-month research fellowship abroad in world’s top 200 universities to those students who are enrolled in full-time PhD programmes in Pakistan/AJK. The programme aims to provide exposure to PhD scholars to enhance the quality of their research that they conduct in world-class environment under the supervision of world’s renowned professors. Over a period of 15 years since its inception, 5911 Pakistani PhD scholars have benefited from the programme. The Selection Committee in its 49th meeting held on August 31, 2021 approved 127 scholarships.

Addressing the scholars, Dr. Shaista Sohail advised them to concentrate on their research work and learn how the research activities were conducted in laboratories of the world-renowned universities. She urged the scholars to be optimistic about the future of their country. She advised them to be acquainted with the local laws of the countries where they were proceeding and prove to be good citizens and ambassadors of Pakistan.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Awais Ahmed stressed that the growth of a nation hinged upon the quality of its human resource, much more than other resources. He said the objective of IRSIP was to create a parity between the graduates of Pakistani universities and those of the world’s top universities. “It is a challenge for the selected scholars to live up to the expectations associated with them in line with the programme’s objectives. Gain the exposure and skills you are being offered through this initiative and play ambassadors of Pakistan abroad to project a soft image of the country.”

The ceremony also contained a briefing by Dr. Salma Malik on the salient features of Pakistan’s foreign policy. She quoted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Pakistan’s foreign policy, as saying: “Our foreign policy is one of friendliness and goodwill towards all the nations of the world. We do not cherish aggressive designs against any country or nation. We believe in the principle of honesty and fair play in national and international dealings and are prepared to make our utmost contribution to the promotion of peace and prosperity among the nations of the world. Pakistan will never be found lacking in extending its material and moral support to the oppressed and suppressed peoples of the world, and in upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter.”