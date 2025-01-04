122nd Midshipmen & 30th Short Service Commissioning Parade held at Pakistan Naval Academy

DNA

KARACHI, 04 Jan 25: The commissioning parade of the 122nd Midshipmen and 30th Short Service Commission (SSC) Course was held at Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA), Karachi, marking the graduation of 49 Midshipmen and 29 SSC Cadets. The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Upon arrival, the Chief Guest was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

While addressing the parade, the Chief Guest extended his felicitations to the newly commissioned officers and their parents on successful completion of their training. He commended Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting high-quality training to cadets, including those from friendly countries. He expressed the hope that these cadets from friendly nations will serve as ambassadors, strengthening bonds of friendship and mutual respect. The Chief of the Air Staff emphasized the importance of staying updated with modern trends, technologies, and the evolving geo-strategic landscape. He advised the commissioning term that in today’s high-tech and information-driven era, only knowledgeable leaders can effectively address emerging challenges.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Tasawar Iqbal, highlighted the key features of the academic and professional training provided to the cadets at the Academy. Later, the Chief Guest presented awards to the distinction holders. The prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lieutenant Muhammad Imad Ud Din PN for being the best all-round officer throughout training. Midshipman Tennakoon M.L. Vimukthi from Sri Lanka won the coveted Sword of Honour. Midshipman Muhammad Shayan was awarded the Academy’s Dirk. Officer Cadet Abdul Rehman received the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal. Officer Cadet Ali Jalil Ibrahim Sharif Shuhaib Al Shabani from Iraq was awarded the Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal. The Commandant Gold Medal was awarded to SSC Course Officer Cadet Sidra Saeed. The Proficiency Banner was claimed by the Fox’l Squadron.