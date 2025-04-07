11th JA Zaman Memorial Golf Championship tees off in Lahore

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD, APR 7 /DNA/ – The 11th edition of JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship is set to get underway at Gymkhana Golf Club from Tuesday and will culminate on April 13.

Now in its 11th iteration, the JA Zaman Memorial – a PGA and PGF sanctioned event – garners interest of top golfers from across the country. The match has progressed to become one of the most anticipated matchups in the Pakistan golfing calendar with top professional and amateur golfers competing for merited prize money and honors.

The salient features of the 2025 edition are – the top 100 ranked professionals will compete in the main draw for a total purse of PKR 9 million from 10th April to 13th April over 72 holes. Top amateur golfers will compete for glory and honors in victory over 54 holes with the results contributing towards the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

A chance to win a Haval Jolion 1.5T for a hole-in-one on designated holes. Seven categories including juniors, senior amateurs, lady amateurs, junior and senior professionals along with the main draw of professional and men amateur golfers makes the tournament one of the most inclusive matches in golf.

Ladies WAGR category to encourage ladies golf in Pakistan with over 30 participants. Live streaming on Youtube of selected holes and live scoring makes for enjoyable viewing as per international standards of golf and 550+ participants make the tournament one of the most popular events in Pakistan golf.

The tournament is held in memory of JA Zaman (late) who was a man of boundless dignity and dexterity. He was a notable entrepreneur and a philanthropist who believed in sharing generously of the good fortune bestowed on him by the Almighty. His family cherish his memory and continue to take inspiration from how he found success and balance in this world and, God willing, the hereafter.

At the press conference to start the event, Hamid Zaman highlighted the passion for golf his late father had which his descendants carry forward in this shape of this tournament. He also thanked the Lahore Gymkhana committee, Taimour Anwar and Aahyan Mumtaz – tournament organizer – for their all-out support in the organisation of the tournament. He also expressed his goal of making this an international tournament in the coming years.

The golf course at Lahore Gymkhana Club is one of the oldest courses in Pakistan tracing its origins to the 19th century. It’s a par-72 championship level 18-hole golf course which is tree lined demanding excellence from start to finish. Star players on the national circuit like Pakistan No 1 Shabbir Iqbal, Ahmed Baig, Matloob Ahmed, Minhaj, Muhammad Alam and Zubair, amongst others, will be competing against one another to see who emerges victorious. The tournament welcomes spectators to watch the play as a part of its inclusive approach towards promoting golf in Pakistan.