11th Board of Advisors Meeting of NIMA held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUL 16 /DNA/ – The 11th meeting of the Board of Advisors (BoA) of the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) was convened at NIMA’s Head Office in Islamabad. The session was chaired by Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Former Chief of the Naval Staff and Chairman NIMA BoA.

In his opening remarks, Admiral emphasized the importance of aligning maritime research outcomes with industry needs and ensuring they are results-oriented and contribute tangible dividends. He expressed sincere appreciation for the dedicated contributions of the board members and acknowledged NIMA’s evolution into a credible maritime think tank, both nationally and internationally. The Admiral also commended the NIMA team and researchers for their exceptional work and commitment.

Earlier, Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed, President of NIMA, welcomed the participants and presented an overview of the emerging global trends in geopolitics, the economy, and the strategic maritime environment in 2025. A summary of the institute’s recent research activities was delivered by Commodore Dr. Baber Bilal Haider, Vice President NIMA.

The Board engaged in detailed deliberations on a wide range of agenda items. Key discussions focused on national maritime policy, development of ports and harbors, shipping and ship recycling, maritime tourism, offshore hydrocarbon and mineral exploration, fisheries and aquaculture, climate change, maritime pollution, and the integration of emerging artificial intelligence technologies in the maritime domain.

The Board also reviewed and approved NIMA’s annual calendar of events and plan of events.