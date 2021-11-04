108 million people administered with vaccine across Pakistan: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, NOV 4 /DNA/ – NCOC morning session was held today. Apart from National Coordinator NCOC Maj Gen Zafar, SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan and Chairman NDMA attended the session. Forum was apprised on the vaccine administration progress across the country with particular emphasis on obligatory vaccination regime. Forum was apprised that so far 108 Million people have been administered with vaccine across Pakistan; Punjab 52%, KP 48%, Sindh 40%, Balochistan 17%, AJK 59% & GB 54%; national average has reached 48%.

Forum appreciated all federating units in reaching out to population and facilitation of necessary vaccine administration. Expressing satisfaction on NPIs implementation and national immunization management system, forum emphasised on reaching out to the groups, as required by the obligatory vaccination regime. Forum specially appreciated Covid control mechanism in various sectors particularly implementation of NPIs in Masajid. To ensure public safety and wellbeing of individuals, as well as community, forum emphasised that only fully vaccinated individuals with mandatory mask wearing be allowed inside the mosques. Forum appreciated the role of Ulema for ensuring communication and implementation of NPIs. A comprehensive future vaccine strategy was presented before the forum.=DNA

