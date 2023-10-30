DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 30: Ambassador of Turkiye Mehmet Pacaci has said we are proud to have reached 100th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Republic of Türkiye.

‘I commemorate Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of our Republic, and express our gratitude our holy martyrs and our veterans who fought for the same blessed cause and entrusted our beautiful homeland to us at the cost of their lives’.

The Ambassador expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of the 100th Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic. Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti was the chief guest while Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori also attended the event.

The Turkiye ambassador further said, The Republic of Türkiye signifies the reborn of a noble nation from its ashes that prefer to die instead of making compromises from its liberty, independence and honor. We are proud of being a member of such a heroic nation who has the “character of independence”.

He said Turkish War of Independence was not only the success of the Turkish nation but also well documented part of our shared history with Pakistan.

The sacrifices and selfless support by the South Asian Muslims during the Khilafat Movement, and their political and financial contributions to the Turkish sacred cause have and will never be forgotten, he added.

Turkish Independence War has also become a profound inspiration for sub-continent Muslims in their struggle for freedom.

Founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Cinnah expressed his appreciation for the Turkish struggle and its exceptional leader, Atatürk, as builder of Modern Türkiye and an example to the rest of the world, especially to the Muslim states in the Far East.

a video message by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on our National Day and Centenary of the Republic was also screened on the occasion.