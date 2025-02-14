1,000 Pakistani agricultural graduates to get advanced training in China

ISLAMABAD, FEB 14: /DNA/ – Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired a high-level meeting to review progress on Prime Minister’s Initiative for Short-Term Training of 1,000 Agricultural Graduates in China.

The initiative aims to enhance the skills of young professionals in nine priority areas of modern agriculture through three- and six-month training programs at leading Chinese institutions.

According to Gwadar Pro, the first batch of 300 students is set to depart for China in March, 2025, followed by a second batch, while the selection process for the final 300 students is underway.

The training will be conducted at Northwest Agriculture & Forestry University and Yangling Vocational & Technical College, Shaanxi Province, China.



During the meeting, Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized the need to speed up the dispatch process and ensure maximum facilitation for students.

The ministry is actively coordinating with Chinese authorities, stakeholders, and financial institutions to streamline logistical arrangements.



The Pakistani government has ensured merit-based selection, with 10% additional quota for students from Balochistan.

The meeting also discussed the Joint Working Group meeting with China, scheduled for next month, where further discussions on Pakistan-China collaboration in agricultural education and training will take place.

This initiative will equip young agricultural professionals with modern knowledge in mechanization, biotechnology, AI, irrigation systems, and value chain development, strengthening Pakistan’s agriculture sector for future growth.