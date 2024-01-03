“100 effective marketing ideas for top sales results”

Is your marketing result just mediocre or absolutely inadequate? Do you feel like you’re throwing a lot of money out the window on advertising that doesn’t achieve what you want? Do you do “average” marketing like most companies? That’s a shame and probably frustrating too! If you want to achieve significantly better results with your business, then you need successful marketing knowledge – not the traditional theories of many books and courses.

Achieve more sales & profits with the same marketing budget. Imagine what it would be like to achieve significantly better results with the same budget. So it’s not about simply spending more money on your own marketing, but rather getting the most out of your available budget – through innovative and highly effective marketing ideas (“idea beats budget”) .

Not only would you significantly increase your sales, but you would consistently earn higher profits . You could run your business more relaxed and with more joy. Gain more freedom . This has already become a reality for some of our customers.

New joy and motivation for your marketing

You will like it, because the marketing package immediately opens up ways for you to significantly increase your sales and, above all, your profits . If you tackle some ideas straight away, you will see success in the very short term. We even go so far as to say that thanks to the marketing suggestions provided, you will even achieve sales levels that you cannot even imagine for your business today.

You will be inspired by René Penselin’s motivation through the videos. You will pursue your marketing with new passion . Successful marketing is enormous fun. The package therefore contains many ideas, strategy recommendations and impulses that you have never thought of before.

Stability and security instead of fluctuations in sales

Effective and good marketing gives your self-employment or your company stability and protects you from fluctuations in income . Due to targeted marketing, we don’t experience any summer or New Year’s slump in our company’s year.

This is exactly the knowledge we want to make available to our marketing package buyers. We give you knowledge that will set you apart from your competition and they will look at you with envy.

The concentrated added value for you at a glance:

And because this is no ordinary marketing course, René Penselin really wanted to offer you a lot of added value. The result is not just a few simple videos or eBooks, but as you would expect from René Penselin and the WiPeC team, the content is packed with successful and business-practical marketing knowledge: 6 videos, 1 complete lecture presentation, 9 additional documents as well 6 tool tips .

As an author, she published the book together with Hermann Scherer: “Marketing beyond mediocrity – 100 best practice examples”

»Instead of impractical theory, this book impresses with real-life, everyday examples. The authors illustrate the secret of good advertising with lots of colorful details. And with their entertaining presentation they prove that they really know about marketing.« | HANDELSBLATT

The additional material is always particularly appreciated by our customers because it allows you to use the accumulated knowledge efficiently in your everyday life.

You will also receive the complete presentations from the entire day as well as marketing plans, acquisition overviews, complete collections of efficient marketing channels, worksheets, checklists and Excel templates.

In this additional material, important steps are summarized and user-friendly templates for direct implementation are prepared for you in a targeted manner.

We have also put together valuable marketing tool tips for you as a direct link .

This saves you from having to do a lot of research and helps you to implement it straight away in order to achieve quick success.

We have set up exclusive online access for you on our website, which you can use to start immediately after ordering your marketing package.

So you don’t have to wait for it to be sent by post, you can log in straight away and immediately access all online video recordings, documents as PDF or Excel templates, link tips, presentations, book tips and more.

Another advantage: you have this access at your fingertips anytime and anywhere and can just as easily access it on the go on the train, with your tablet on the sofa or in a waiting area with your smartphone.

Let’s be honest – how many unread books, unopened DVD packages, dusty seminar folders do you have on your shelf? Thanks to the uncomplicated handling of this online package, this will not happen to you this time. You can enjoy small impulses on the side without having to sacrifice valuable free time or working time.

With over 100 effective marketing ideas, you will achieve great success, increase your sales and experience new joy in marketing. With this package, your marketing and therefore your success will gain enormous momentum. Self-employed people and small companies in particular can implement fresh marketing ideas very quickly that also cost little money.

Most online seminars with René Penselin cost 1,000 and 2,500 euros and are worth this price, as you can see for yourself from his numerous customer feedback . But this recording of the online seminar including bonus material is a rare opportunity to experience René Penselin much cheaper, but just as inspiring and motivating, directly on your PC – as if you had been there live.

PS: After working through the success package, you will approach your business with numerous ideas, a concrete marketing plan and new power.

You’ve seen what’s included in the marketing package. What we offer you here is enormous and you will certainly come to the conclusion that the price is more than fair. Especially since you will recoup your investment in this package xfold within a short period of time if you only implement a fraction of the content.

At the same time, this know-how will save you enormous amounts of time and money because you will use your existing budget much more effectively.

Kind regards,

René Penselin

What customers say about my strategy recommendations:

« A power day that deserves its name! The all-day marketing webinar really has it all. I went into my first long webinar (7 ½ hours) skeptical and asked myself: How can the moderator do this, how can I do this? Cheers! Wonderful. In the end I was really , really happy with the result .

As an enthusiastic mountain hiker, I would like to compare it with a picture: You have a strenuous tour ahead of you. The reward that awaits you when you reach the summit is a gigantic view , the incredible feeling full of pride: You’ve done it!

Of course, this is to some extent your own effort, but it also has a lot to do with who got you to your goal, who gave you the courage to climb, who encouraged your endurance, who helped you through difficult passages: the mountain guide .

René fulfilled this function perfectly in his power webinar. With him I managed to reach previously unknown heights . He was fun to listen to (I don’t think I was distracted once); It was fun to take part and actually forget how far apart each participant was. There was an incredible amount of information and a lot of everyday and immediately implementable knowledge .

That leaves you wanting more! Small, inconspicuous scenes, such as: B. the spontaneous solution of secondary questions (how do I protect a self-developed concept?) show how much passion René puts into always providing his participants with added value.

Thank you very, very much for that. In summary, I only have two words: highly recommended! »

Christel Kemmler

Certified trainer and owner of KemmlerTraining from Lauf

«Wow, it was a seminar day full of aha effects! The time flew by!

So far, my relationship to marketing my own business has been rather ambivalent, but René Penselin is excellent at getting people excited about it. He shares his enormous knowledge with the course participants with wit and ease. It’s incredibly fun to immerse yourself in the images and stories he uses to illustrate the content. It creates a pleasant atmosphere in the virtual space that allows everyone to exchange ideas informally.

When Mr. Penselin sets off his fireworks of ideas and impulses for the participants, you immediately feel like putting them into practice. And much better: it lasts! Thank you very much for this very intensive, motivating power day , dear Mr. Penselin!”

Karin Hoffmann

Copywriter and owner of weltderworte from Bingen

«I would like to personally thank you again for the seminar. You not only met our expectations , but exceeded them . Thank you very much!”

Dipl.-Economist. Wolfgang Topf

President of the IHK Leipzig and Managing Director of IMO Leipzig GmbH

«Mr. Penselin’s lecture on the subject of customer acquisition on the Internet showed me many interesting and new facets of this important approach . In this day and age of sensory overload, you can no longer avoid these questions. We can only recommend Mr. Penselin.”

Dr. Frank Hüttemann,

Head of Marburg Economic Development

«Mr. Penselin is very committed and highly qualified . It is very important to him that his training courses are implemented so that I as a customer really have success. And with the first success, further successes are of course inevitable! A great thing that I can highly recommend to everyone!”



Urs Saladin

Managing Director of Vitalleben

«The webinar was a great benefit for us . The content was clearly structured and all topics relevant to us were addressed. We particularly liked that we were able to make a direct connection to our own service during the webinar and Rene helped us with many concrete examples and tips for implementation. Thank you very much for that.”

David Nitescu and Janine Kleidorfer

Change Management and Career Coaching

« I really enjoyed your lecture and really encouraged me to leave old and well-worn paths. The days after your talk I had lots of new ideas in my head and I went to my desk incredibly motivated! Super thank you!!”

Heiko Wendt

health expert

« ★★★★★ Thank you very much for this successful seminar, which will be remembered! They are a very well-coordinated team. Rhetoric excellent, content very exciting and helpful. Our expectations as customers were exceeded!! Thank you for these experiences. We learned a lot of new things , it was a really pleasant working atmosphere! Gladly again.”

Lisa Gröbl,

lawyer from Salzburg

“Thanks to your help, we have come a lot further, not to say we have achieved a breakthrough .”

Marcel Kaiser-Falkenberg

Project Manager media project AG