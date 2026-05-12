‘100% confident’ Iran will stop enriching uranium, will hand over remaining stockpiles: Trump

WASHINGTON, MAY 12: US President Donald Trump said that he is “100% confident” that Iran will stop enriching uranium and will hand over the enriched material that it possesses to the US during a radio interview broadcast on Tuesday morning.

Trump also emphasized that Washington will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, and claimed that his relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “excellent.”

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“We don’t have to rush anything. We have a blockade which allows them no money. It’s a very simple thing: we cannot let them have a nuclear weapon, because they’d use it,” Trump said.

“If [the nuclear weapon] explodes, it would be an unimaginable disaster,” Trump continued.

Trump claims Iran could have achieved nuclear weapons four years ago

The US president also claimed that Iran would already have achieved nuclear weapons if his previous administration had not withdrawn from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, initially signed by then-president Barack Obama.

“If I had not canceled the agreement, they would have had nuclear weapons four years ago,” Trump said. “It was a sure path to nuclear weapons, and there was nothing you could have done to stop it,” he added.

Trump also said that the Iranians had pledged to stop enriching uranium. “They’re going to stop, and they told me they’re going to give us the dust.”

“Dust” is a term that Trump has repeatedly used to refer to enriched nuclear material, including uranium.

Trump also said that he “gets along great with Bibi [Netanyahu]. We were partners in the truest sense of the word.”

“You wouldn’t have Israel without me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed a congressional committee, saying that “Iran has effectively tried to use the North Korea strategy, with such overwhelming capabilities, conventionally, that no one would dare prevent them from pursuing a nuclear weapon.”

“It took President Trump to have the courage to make that historic decision, and hopefully we can get that across the finish line with negotiations, which are ongoing right now,” Hegseth added.