100 additional scholarships provided by Pakistan to Palestinian people

ISLAMABAD, APR 23 /DNA/ – Today, 100 more scholarships were covered at Al-Refah University.

following the 5000 previous scholarships for our dear Palestinian students in many different Pakistani Universities.

During the visit to Al-Refah University, As Ambassador of the State of Palestine, I was honored to sign

an agreement to provide 100 scholarships to Palestinian students, provided by the university in all its nine branches throughout the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,covering various undergraduate and postgraduate degrees (Master’s, PhD’s).



The scholarships are fully covered In addition to 50 thousand rupees for each student from the Alkhidmat Foundation for the entire period of study.



Grateful for the sisterly Pakistan for their generous and unwavering support across various humanitarian, diplomatic, political, moral, and educational sectors.