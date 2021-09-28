10 terrorists killed in South Waziristan Operation: ISPR
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 28 (DNA) – Security Forces conducted Intelligence Based Operation in South Waziristan District on reported presence of a Terrorists’ concentration, present inside a hide out. Security forces cordoned the hide out. During intense exchange of fire, 10 terrorists including 4 terrorist commanders were killed.
Weapons and large quantity of ammunition was also recovered from the hideout. All the killed terrorists remained actively involved in planting IEDs, conducting fire raids and target killing of innocent civilians.
These terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside South Waziristan District. Pak Army is determined to root out the menace of terrorism from country at all costs.
