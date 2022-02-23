10 terrorists killed in clash with security forces in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Based on information of the presence of Terrorists’ Camp and Hideout in general area Hoshab, Balochistan, Security Forces conducted an operation to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan.

Once the troops started cordoning the area, Terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire whereby, a heavy exchange of fire ensued. Resultantly, 10 Terrorists including terrorist Comd Master Asif alias Mukesh, killed in exchange of fire.

These Terrorists were involved in recent firing and attack on security forces incidents in Turbat and Pasni areas. In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered which was planned for use against security forces. Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.