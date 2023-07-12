10 of a family burnt alive in Lahore house blaze

Abbas Hashmi / DNA

LAHORE, At least 10 members of a family were killed when

their house inside Bhati Gate caught fire in the wee hours of Wednesday.



According to initial reports, a fire broke out in the house in Mohallah

Samian in Bhati Gate area due to a short-circuit. Ten members of the

ill-fated family including women and children were burnt alive.



Rescue officials confirmed that the fire broke out due to an explosion

in fridge’s compressor. They said the house had no ventilation to let

the smoke out.



Teams of fire-fighters and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the

fire under control after some time. The rescue teams shifted the dead

bodies to a hospital.



Some of the deceased were identified as Adil Hussain, Saira Bano,

Farzana, Amber, Ghazal, Fatima, while the identification of the

remaining was underway.



Police said that the bodies of the deceased will be handed over to the

heirs after completion of identification and medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the rescue team said that the cooling process of the burnt

building was underway.



Meanwhile, Punjab’s interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice

of the matter and sought a report from the Lahore commissioner on it.



He ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter and offered his

condolences to the heirs of the deceased family.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over

the loss of lives in a tragic house blaze incident.



According to the statement issued by the media wing of the Prime

Minister’s Office, the PM prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace

and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.



Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan also

expressed his heartfelt grief over the loss of lives. “The loss of

innocent and precious lives is deeply painful, and we pray that Allah

grants the deceased a place in His mercy,” he took to Twitter and

penned.



Mr Aleem stressed the importance of implementing and enforcing

regulations to ensure the safety of citizens. “Rules and regulations

should be strictly implemented for the protection of citizens,” he

demanded. He also emphasized the heightened risks citizens face during

rainy and severe weather conditions.



Supporting the call for stricter regulations, the senior politician

called on citizens to take full responsibility for their safety by

adhering to safety measures. He urged individuals to remain vigilant and

cautious to prevent any untoward incidents.