10-member KP cabinet takes oath

PESHAWAR, OCT 31: The newly appointed 10-member cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took oath on Thursday at the Governor’s House in Peshawar.

According to details, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administered the oath to the newly elected provincial ministers. The new cabinet included three fresh faces, while the remaining members have previously served in the provincial government.

One non-elected individual has also been appointed to the cabinet. Muzzammil Aslam has been assigned responsibilities as Adviser to the Chief Minister.

Two former ministers from the cabinet of former Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur have returned to the new provincial setup. PTI leader and Member of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser’s brother, Aqibullah, has been re-inducted, while Faisal Tarakai, brother of MNA Shehram Tarakai, has also joined the new cabinet.

The cabinet includes Meena Khan Afridi from Peshawar, Fazal Shakoor Khan from Charsadda, Shafi Jan and Aftab Alam from Kohat, Khaleequr Rehman from Nowshera, Dr Amjad Ali from Swat, Riaz Khan and Fakhar Jehan from Buner, and Taj Muhammad from Battagram, who have been appointed as advisers.

The new provincial cabinet took oath at 3 pm at the Governor’s House, Peshawar.