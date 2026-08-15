10 India-backed terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Khuzdar: security sources

RAWALPINDI, AUG 15: Security forces killed at least 10 India-backed terrorists during an exchange of fire in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, security sources said on Saturday.

The security sources said the operation was conducted in the Shor Parod mountainous range following reports of the presence of terrorists affiliated with Indian proxy Fitna al-Hindustan.

10 militants were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, while several others were wounded, the security sources added.

The security forces are determined to continue operations until the menace of terrorism is completely eliminated from the country, the sources added.

The development came three days after at least eight terrorists affiliated with Indian proxy Fitna al-Hindustan were killed when a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) detonated prematurely while being prepared in the Surab district of Balochistan.

In a subsequent operation, the security forces had detected the movement of fleeing terrorists during the operation and killed 10 of them.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its KP and Balochistan provinces, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power.

According to a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the two provinces remained the country’s main hotspots for violence during the second quarter of 2026, with KP emerging as the worst-affected region.

The report stated that KP and Balochistan together accounted for nearly 96% of all violence-related fatalities recorded during the quarter. Of the total deaths, more than 61% (475) were reported in KP, while Balochistan accounted for 34% (265).

KP also recorded the highest number of violent incidents, with 151 cases, representing 57% of the nationwide total. Balochistan followed with 94 incidents, or 35%, underscoring the concentration of militant activity in the two provinces.