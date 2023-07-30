Sunday, July 30, 2023
10 dead in blast targeting JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

| July 30, 2023

Bajaur, JUL 30: At least 10 people were killed in an explosion that took place on Sunday at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Bajaur’s Khar, police told.

The police also shared stated that at least 30 people injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital. One of the injured included Geo News cameraman Samiullah.

The blast reportedly took place inside the convention and law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

