𝗜𝗿𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻, 𝗦𝗲𝘆𝘆𝗲𝗱 𝗘𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗵𝗶𝗺 𝗥𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗶

KARACHI, APR 28 /DNA/ – President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has said that Iran wants strong trade relations with Pakistan. The historical and cultural relationship between the two countries is beyond temporary conflicts. During his visit to Pakistan President of the Islamic Republic of Iran,

Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi was speaking to Mr. Syed Aamir Sajjad prominent personality well-known economic analyst, columnist, businessmen among other business leaders of the community at Chief Minister House, Sindh.

The Iranian president said that he wants to promote all kinds of trade relations with Pakistan, especially “Investment in the energy sector is in the interest of both countries.” Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

added that Iran has always supported Pakistan in all difficult times. No temporary or regional conflict can hinder the brotherly relations of the two countries.

On this occasion, the current situation and the promotion of economic relations between the two countries were also discussed.

Mr. Syed Aamir Sajjad said that Iran Pakistan Cooperation in Energy Sector can become a Game Changer for Pakistan. If the Energy cost can be reduced and controlled then the production cost of every thing produced in Pakistan can be reduced to a significant amount. This means that a high end product can be produced in less cost keeping the high quality standard. This may result in significant savings which can be reinvested back in research, technology, total quality management, quality assurance of the product & industry.

