𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐀𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
Islamabad, July 15 /DNA/ – The first batch of Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities, who were stranded in Pakistan due to COVID-19, successfully landed in China on June 20, 2022 and joined their institutions after completing the mandatory quarantine period.
The remaining students who want to return to China for resumption of their studies are advised to register their fresh information at:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSctLsHVvXutwkjfftU1hDc9Gtd9AWOOrl3wINPHfcsy-lTdiw/viewform
Moreover, students are advised to fill correct, reliable and accurate information until July 21, 2022. The information will be shared with the Chinese authorities for further procedure and verification of the submitted information.
